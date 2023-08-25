Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on August 22 expressed grief over the heart-wrenching incident that unfolded early this morning at Lower Lungzik 19 Sardong-Lungzik GPU, under Gyalshing district which claimed life of a 4-year-old.

The tragic incident resulted in the loss of a beloved youngest son, Avhiyan Chettri, son of Nar Bahadur Chettri and Dil Maya Subba (Chettri) due to heavy rainfall followed by landslides and detrimental rainwater erosion.

“It is with a heavy heart that I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family during this incredibly difficult time. May the family find strength in the support of the government, their friends, family, relatives, and the community during this painful time. Our thoughts and prayers are eternally with the family as they navigate through this dark chapter of their lives”, said the Chief Minister.

Furthermore, on the direction of the Chief Minister, the concerned authorities of the district, led by the District Commissioner of Gyalshing, sprang into action.

Immediate steps were taken to address the situation and support the grieving family and the district administration disbursed an ex-gratia amount of Rs 4 lakh to the bereaved family to assist them during this challenging period.

Additionally, other urgent aid was provided to help the family cope with the aftermath of the disaster.

In a move to further aid the family during their time of need, an additional sum of Rs 5 lakh will be extended from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF).

Also read: Sikkim: Massive landslide claims life of 4-year-old in Lower Lungchok