A landslide took the life of an infant in Lower Lungchok under the Maneybong- Dentam constituency under West Sikkim.

As per reports, the landslide damaged the house of a resident identified as Nar Bahadur Chettri and in the process, a 4-year-old infant died.

On the otherhand, all PWD roads in West Sikkim have also been blocked due to landslides.



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Earlier this month, a massive landslide was captured on a mobile camera on Thursday along NH10 between Ranipul and Singtam in 32 No.

On August 4, the main National Highway NH-10, connecting Sikkim with the mainland and capital Gangtok, was severely disrupted for several hours due to a sudden landslide.

The busy traffic on both sides came to a halt for over an hour until the highway authority cleared the debris to facilitate smooth passage for vehicular movement.

The hilly state has been experiencing continuous rainfall in recent days, leading to several instances of landslides that are causing difficulties for commuters and local residents.