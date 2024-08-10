Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang in an address during the 7th Jan Unmukti Diwas celebration at Rangpo said that his government is committed to empowering the underprivileged.

Speaking on the historic occasion, the Chief Minister said that under the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) government, even the poorest citizens can dream big and hold their heads high.

Speaking on his release from central jail on August 10, 2018, Tamang recounted the struggles faced under the previous Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) regime, which he described as oppressive and unjust. "Today marks not just my release, but the liberation of all those who suffered under the corrupt rule of the SDF," he said calling August 10 a historic day for Sikkim.



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Tamang highlighted the significant strides made by his government since taking office in 2019, particularly in education and healthcare for the poor. "Before 2018, Sikkim was not a place where the poor could access quality education or healthcare," he noted. "Today, even a poor daughter from Sikkim can study at prestigious institutions like the University of Cambridge, and we can proudly say that our government has made this possible."

The Chief Minister thanked the people of Sikkim for their trust and support, which led to SKM's landslide victory in the recent elections, securing 31 out of 32 seats. He also welcomed the lone SDF member who joined SKM, consolidating the party's complete control of the legislative assembly.

"Under the SKM government, the voices of the poor are heard, and they can now hold their heads high," Tamang said.