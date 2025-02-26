Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang has announced that February 26 will be observed as a government holiday each year in honour of the Khas community.

Addressing the 30th Foundation Day celebrations of the Akhil Sikkim Khas Chettri Bahun Kalyan Sangh at Kyongsa Ground in Gyalshing district as the chief guest, the CM extended his congratulations and best wishes to the community.

Expressing his delight at the grand celebration under the Sangh’s banner, CM Tamang emphasized that since the formation of the SKM government, all communities in Sikkim have been moving towards unity. He criticized past governments for attempting to divide the Khas community and asserted that his administration is committed to its welfare.

The Chief Minister declared that the Khas community is the true strength behind Sikkim’s progress and that any attempts to divide it would not succeed. He assured that the SKM government would stand firmly with the Khas people and would never allow Sikkim’s unity to be broken.



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Tamang also highlighted the formation of a high-level committee to secure tribal status for 12 left-out communities, noting that a crucial meeting regarding this was held in Delhi on February 10. Moreover, he condemned attempts by opposition parties to create divisions, referencing a controversial video by Sampson Tamang. He informed that the accused had been arrested and that further names involved in the conspiracy would be revealed soon.

Reaffirming his government’s commitment to preserving and promoting all ethnic cultures, CM Tamang announced the continued construction of community buildings, support for Sanskrit and Gurukul schools, and the issuance of government notifications in the Nepali language.