Sikkim chief minister Prem Singh Tamang on August 12 greeted the people of the state on International Youth Day, calling the youth the backbone of the society.

CM Tamang took to Facebook and wished the people while urging the people to create a healthy learning environment to the youth to nurture their skills for a progressive and a better tomorrow.

“Warm greetings and best wishes to the people of Sikkim and the entire world on the occasion of International Youth Day”, wrote CM Tamang while further adding, “Youths are the backbone of our society, and we must create a healthy learning environment to nurture their skills for a better tomorrow. We need to provide a platform for our youths to showcase their talents and develop their potential”.

“Our government is committed to creating opportunities for our youths and are assisting them in various methods to pursue their dreams. Once again, I convey my best wishes to the youths and encourage them to be the best version of themselves and collectively work for the welfare of the state and the Nation”, concluded CM Tamang.

On December 17, 1999, the UNGA endorsed the recommendation made by the World Conference of Ministers Responsible for Youth, and World Youth Day was established. The day was first celebrated on August 12, 2000.

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