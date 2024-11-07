Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang expressed grief over the tragic fire incident that occurred in a shopping complex in Surat, Gujarat. The blaze resulted in the unfortunate deaths of two women from Sikkim, prompting an outpouring of condolences and support from the state leadership.

In a message, CM Tamang conveyed his deep sorrow, stating, "I am deeply saddened by the tragic incident in Surat that has claimed the lives of two of our own. My heartfelt condolences go out to the grieving families. In this time of profound loss, we stand united with you in solidarity."

To ensure comprehensive assistance, the Chief Minister highlighted the immediate measures taken by the state government. He noted that the Sikkim administration had been in contact with the Gujarat Government to facilitate necessary support. Furthermore, the Principal Resident Commissioner in Delhi has been instructed to coordinate efforts and extend all possible help to the bereaved families.

CM Tamang wished peace for the departed souls and strength for the families facing this tragic ordeal.

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