Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang conveyed birthday greetings to Governor Om Prakash Mathur on January 2.

"On behalf of the people of Sikkim, I extend our warmest and heartiest birthday wishes to the Hon’ble Governor of Sikkim, Shri Om Prakash Mathur Ji," Tamang said.

Praising Mathur's leadership, Tamang described him as a source of inspiration. "Your dedication and exemplary leadership continue to be a source of profound inspiration for us all. As you celebrate another year of wisdom and service, may you be blessed with the strength and vision to guide us with the same grace, compassion, and commitment," he added.

The Chief Minister expressed gratitude for the Governor’s relentless efforts toward Sikkim's development and well-being. He wished him a year ahead filled with success, happiness and good health.



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