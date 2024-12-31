Prof. Ramesh Kumar Rawat, the Registrar of Sikkim Professional University (SPU), extended a warm welcome to a distinguished group of guests arriving in Gangtok for the birthday celebrations of the Governor of Sikkim, Om Prakash Mathur, scheduled for January 2, 2025.

The guests, who arrived from Jaipur and various districts of Rajasthan, included Forest and Environment Minister of Rajasthan, Sanjay Sharma, former MLAs Dharam Narayan Joshi, Ramhet Yadev, and Rajesh Gurjer, along with BJP leaders Satynarayan Choudhary and Prem Singh Banvasa, and other prominent figures.

The welcoming ceremony took place at the Helipad, Bhurtuk, Gangtok, where Prof. Rawat greeted the guests with khadas and flowers, extending his best wishes for the upcoming year.



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On this occasion, he shared insights about the Sikkim Professional University, including its campuses at Tadung and Budang, and the variety of world-class courses it offers, such as B. Pharma, D. Pharma, BMLT, DMLT, B. Sc. Nursing, GNM, BPT, and more.

The guests congratulated the university for its commitment to providing high-quality education and praised its growing reputation in the field of academics. Prof. Rawat also conveyed his best wishes for the New Year 2025.