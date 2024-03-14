West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's recent accident has sparked concern and well-wishes from across the political spectrum with Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang expressing his sentiments on social media.

In a Facebook post, Chief Minister Tamang conveyed his deep sadness upon learning about Mamata Banerjee's injury, extending wishes for her swift recovery on behalf of the people of Sikkim. He stated solidarity and hoped for her speedy return to good health, amid assurances of receiving the best medical care and support.

The 69-year-old politician reportedly suffered a significant injury after slipping and hitting her head on furniture at her residence shortly after attending an event in South Kolkata's Ballygunge. She was taken to the state-run SSKM hospital in Kolkata for medical attention.

Pictures shared on social media by the Trinamool Congress (TMC) showed Mamata Banerjee with a bleeding forehead, prompting concern among supporters and well-wishers. The TMC urged the public to keep her in their thoughts and prayers during this challenging time.