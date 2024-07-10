Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang flagged off the mountaineering expedition to the Kang Yatse, peak I and Peak II located in Markha valley, Leh, Ladakh, this morning at his official residence, Mintokgang.

It is a month-long expedition organised by the Indian Himalayan Centre for Adventure and Ecotourism, Chemchey.

Chief Minister has extended his best wishes to the team, encouraging them to achieve success in their challenging endeavour. The expedition aims to reach the summits of the Kang Yatse peaks, showcasing the spirit of adventure and determination.



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The ten-member expedition team is led by Mr Rajiv Rai and Ms Shanti Rai. The other members of the team include Mr Anand Gurung, Mr Passang Sherpa, Mr Mohan Darnal, Mr Ashal Rai, Mr Anush Gurung, Mr Wangdi Lama, Mr Sudip Rai, and Mr Karma Gyatso Dawa.

Minister for Tourism & Civil Aviation and Commerce & Industries Departments Mr Tshering Thendup Bhutia, Principal Secretary Tourism & Civil Aviation Mr C.S Rao and Secretary Mr Prakash Chettri were also present during the flag-off.