Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Wednesday flagged off Shanti Ram Nepal, a resident of Samdong as he embarks on an ambitious marathon covering 29 states across India.

The marathon is dedicated to celebrating 50 years of Sikkim’s statehood and promoting the vision of a Sunaulo (Golden), Samriddha (Prosperous), and Samartha (Capable) Sikkim.

Expressing pride in Nepal’s initiative, CM Tamang said, “His inspiring journey symbolizes the achievements of Sikkim over the past five decades and reflects the resilience and strength of our people.”

The state government extended its best wishes to the athlete, acknowledging his role in spreading awareness about Sikkim’s Himalayan heritage and its commitment to a green and clean environment.



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