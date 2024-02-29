In a poignant address at Rangpo playground, Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang bared his soul revealing the trials and tribulations he endured including a period of incarceration to pave the way for his commitment to public service.

Tamang's speech was based on the sacrifices made and the determination that fuels his leadership today.

"I decided all poor people schemes and yojana for the people of Sikkim when I was in jail," said a visibly emotional Tamang. He recounted his time behind bars stating the harsh realities of his confinement. "I slept on cold floors, ate black chapati and endured immense hardship. But amidst it all, I made a solemn vow to serve the people of Sikkim."



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Tamang's journey to political prominence has been marked by personal sacrifice and dedication. Reflecting on his path, he shared, "I could not even celebrate Dashain and Tihar with my family members. Sacrifice is the price one must pay to serve the people."

Addressing the aspirations of politicians, Tamang cautioned against the pitfalls of ambition without sacrifice. "To be Chief Minister is not an easy task," he stated. "One must not be driven by greed or ego but by a genuine desire to work for the people."

With over three decades of political experience, including stints as a minister and in opposition, Tamang's leadership is grounded in a deep understanding of governance and service. "Every individual's wish may be to become Chief Minister, but it is the sacrifice and dedication that truly define a leader," he said.