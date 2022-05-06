Shillong: On Thursday, Sikkim Chief Minister P S Tamang attended the Northeast Food Show in Meghalaya along with Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma. He inaugurated the three day Northeastern Food Show at Polo ground in Shillong. The event was also attended by the Agriculture & Farmers' Welfare Minister Banteidor Lyngdoh and Sikkim Tourism Minister Bidu Singh Panth.

Speaking at the inaugural session, Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang laudes Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma for organising such an event that promotes farmers, agripreneurs, and entrepreneurs from across the region. He believes that the event will help to promote Northeast agri-horti products.

"The northeast is endowed with a rich agro-diversity. "Through this show, different states in the region will be able to share their agricultural experiences and collaborate for the advancement of our great nation," Tamang explained.

He also praised the efforts of the Government of India, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in pushing for the progress and development of the Northeastern region.

Sikkim Chief Minister PS Tamang also took to his twitter account informing about his attending in Northeast Food Show in Shillong, Meghalaya, he wrote, " Attended the inaugural session of the 2nd #NorthEastFoodShow2022 and addressed the gathering in the presence of Hon’ble CM of Meghalaya Shri Conrad Sangma and other dignitaries."

In another tweet, CM Tamang wrote, "This is a great initiative towards promoting the food and beverages of the NE region and gain mainstream recognition. Was delighted to see the products of our entrepreneurs, farmers and I urge them to continue with their endeavours."

It is to be mentioned that Sikkim is a participating State in the Northeast Food Show which is commencing in the state capital of Meghalaya.

Moreover, Ram Prasad Subedi, Charge d’Affaire, Embassy of Nepal in India, First Secretary to Embassy of Japan in India, Ikko Watenabe, Minister, Government of Sikkim, Bidu Singh Panth, Chief Secretary, Meghalaya, R V Suchiang, diplomats and leaders from Chile, Poland, Austria, United Kingdom and European Union, officials from Government of India and other states, SIAL, Exhibitors, Entrepreneurs and buyers attended the Northeast Food Show in Shillong.

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