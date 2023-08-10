On the occasion of the 6th ‘Jan Unmukti Diwas’ celebration, chief minister Prem Singh Golay urged the people of the state to uphold the values of democracy, transparency, and inclusivity.

Prem Singh Golay said, "On the occasion of 6th Jan Unmukti Diwas, I bow before all the people of Sikkim who stood by us in our struggle for Parivartan, starting a new chapter in the history of Sikkim."



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Furthermore, the chief minister said that Jan Unmukti Diwas serves as a reminder of the importance of unity and cooperation among all sections of society.

The chief minister also asserted that it has been a challenging journey for the people of Sikkim, one that has tested to resolve and commitment to the principles of democracy and equality.