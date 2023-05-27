Sikkim chief minister Prem Singh Tamang greeted the people of the state on the occasion of the fourth anniversary of Government Formation Day.

Taking to his social media handle, the CM wrote, "It fills my heart with immense pleasure to extend my warmest greetings and heartiest congratulations to all on the occasion of the fourth anniversary of Government Formation Day."

Celebrating the formation of a government day, the chief minister asserted that the day symbolizes the foundation of a robust system that upholds the principles of justice, equality, and inclusive governance.

"It is a day to reflect upon the remarkable journey undertaken by the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha government, cherishing the successes and learning from the challenges that have shaped us," the chief minister added.

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Speaking on the health infrastructure, the state government in the last four years has been prioritizing its investments in healthcare.

"Our efforts have resulted in the upgradation of the existing medical services, the construction of state-of-the-art hospitals, the establishment of healthcare facilities in underserved areas, and the implementation of innovative healthcare initiatives," stated the CM.

On the education front, the CM added that the state government has always been a key priority and firmly believes that a well-educated population is crucial for sustainable development.

"We implemented policies to enhance the quality of education, modernize the curriculum, and promote skill development. Our efforts have resulted in higher enrollment rates, improved literacy levels, and the creation of a skilled workforce that is ready to face the challenges of the future," said CM Tamang.

"As I look back on our journey, I am filled with a sense of fulfilment and gratitude for the collective efforts of our government and the support we have received from the people of Sikkim. There is much more work to be accomplished, and we must remain committed to the pursuit of progress.

On this occasion of the fourth anniversary of the formation of the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha Party government, I extend my heartfelt appreciation to everyone who has contributed to the success of our government. I also express my gratitude to the citizens of our State for their trust and unswerving support.

I assure you that our government remains committed to serving the people, working towards the upliftment of every individual and the development of every region of Sikkim. Together, let us continue our journey toward building a prosperous, inclusive, and sustainable future for all," stated the release.