Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang commemorated Rashtriya Ekta Diwas 2024 at Paljor Stadium, Gangtok, honouring Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the "Iron Man of India," who played a crucial role in uniting India during colonial times.

Highlighting Patel’s vision of “Unity is Strength,” CM Tamang emphasized the importance of unity beyond divisions of caste, religion, and ethnicity, reinforcing a sense of brotherhood that strengthens the nation despite its diversity.

The Chief Minister noted that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, National Unity Day has gained significant relevance, with a greater emphasis on national development and unity.



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Sikkim, he mentioned, is committed to expanding its celebrations of unity, fostering communal harmony, and encouraging the identity of being both Indian and Sikkimese. He shared that the state government is dedicated to realizing PM Modi’s vision of “One India, Great India,” aiming to make Sikkim a model of excellence within India.

Looking to the future, CM Tamang reiterated Sikkim’s commitment to progress, with education and health as central priorities.

He expressed gratitude for the community's support and the efforts of all stakeholders, underscoring the state’s commitment to building a prosperous and inclusive Sikkim.

In his closing remarks, CM Tamang renewed the pledge to uphold Sardar Patel’s legacy, stressing that India’s strength lies in its diversity. He encouraged the people of Sikkim to embody the spirit of unity as they strive toward a brighter future for the state and the nation, committed to both prosperity and unity.