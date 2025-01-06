Sikkim Chief Minister Shri Prem Singh Tamang-Golay inaugurated the SGYA house for Jas Maya Rai, a 60-year-old resident of Ravangla under the Barfung Constituency.

The event, attended by Area MLA Riksal Dorjee Bhutia and other dignitaries, was a heartwarming moment symbolizing the government’s commitment to enhancing the well-being of its citizens.

The inauguration is being hailed as a special New Year gift for Jas Maya Rai and a testament to the SKM government’s efforts to provide better living conditions for the people of Sikkim.



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The initiative underscores the administration’s focus on welfare programs aimed at uplifting the living standards of its residents.

This development marks another step forward in fulfilling the government's pledge to ensure inclusive growth and support for all sections of society.