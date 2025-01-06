Unknown miscreants stole materials worth Rs 8-9 lakh from an under-construction building on MG Marg, Gangtok.

The theft, reported on January 4, 2025, by the property owner, occurred while the site was left unattended for a month. Items stolen include electric wires, taps, and lift materials.

Police have registered the case as Sadar PS FIR No. 01/2025 under Sections 303(2)/112(2)/329(3) of BNSS, 2023.

Efforts are underway to identify and apprehend the culprits. The case is currently under investigation, and no arrests or detentions have been made.



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