Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang-Golay on December 16 inaugurated the newly established Sub-Divisional Office at Sang-Rabdang in the Khamdong-Singtam constituency today.

This new office marks a major milestone in the constituency's development, aiming to improve accessibility to administrative services for local residents.

The inauguration ceremony was graced by leaders, including Minister Ven Sonam Lama, Minister-cum-Area MLA Sonam Venzongpa, Sandup Bhutia, and other distinguished dignitaries.



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The event also witnessed the Chief Minister distributing financial support cheques to NGOs, schools, and various community organizations, reflecting the government's commitment to strengthening local initiatives and improving community welfare.

In his address, the Chief Minister expressed his gratitude to the people of Khamdong-Singtam and emphasized the importance of ensuring efficient governance. He also interacted with the people, listening to their concerns and discussing ways to further improve infrastructure and public services in the region.

During the event, the Chief Minister met with the newly appointed Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Roshan Subba, congratulating him on his new role and wishing him success in his efforts to serve the constituency. The Chief Minister highlighted the importance of effective administration and teamwork in driving forward the region's development.