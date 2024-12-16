The Badminton Association of Sikkim (BAS) is excited to announce the participation of the state’s top shuttlers in the Senior Nationals Badminton Championship 2024, set to take place in Bengaluru from January 18 to January 24, 2025.

Organized by the Badminton Association of India, the prestigious event will bring together the country’s finest badminton talent and the Sikkim team is ready to make their mark on this national stage.

The Sikkim team, comprising some of the state's top-ranked players, has shown remarkable performance in state-level competitions. Their participation in the Senior Nationals is a culmination of their dedication and hard work over the years.



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The team members have been training intensely under the supervision of seasoned coaches, focusing on refining their skills, strategies, and overall fitness in preparation for the high-level competition ahead.

"The players have been working tirelessly, and their commitment to representing Sikkim is commendable," said a spokesperson from the Badminton Association of Sikkim. "This tournament is an excellent platform for them to showcase their abilities, gain valuable exposure, and compete against some of the best players in India."