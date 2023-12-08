Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) personally met with a total of 107 Sikkim patients undergoing referral treatment in Delhi today.

His empathetic engagement included discussions with patients and their attendants, and obtaining brief reports on their treatment progress. Despite his busy schedule from his official tour, CM met these patients at Sikkim House, New Delhi.

CM Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) assured government support and provided medical aid through CMDG during this meeting. Sikkim's patients, receiving treatment in various Delhi hospitals and stationed at DKK Bhawan, Sewa Bhawan, and Sikkim House, received reassurances from CM about ongoing efforts to revamp Sikkim's healthcare sector.



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During his address, CM pledged continued government support, leaving no stone unturned in patient care and healthcare sector enhancement in Sikkim. He urged everyone to stay resilient and stay updated on their health conditions.

Additionally, CM shared that ambulances for patient transhipment have been provided, with plans for one more additional ambulance dedicated to DKK Bhawan. CM was also joined by Political Secretary Shri Jacob Khaling, Press Secretary Bikash Basnet, Secretary SD Dhakal, and representatives of DKK Bhawan led by Dr. Bikash Gurung and Rollen Tamang.

This compassionate initiative highlights Sikkim's commitment to the well-being of its citizens, showcasing a proactive approach to healthcare and patient support.