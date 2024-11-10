Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on November 10 expressed his immense satisfaction at participating in the "Spiritual Empowerment for a Clean and Healthy Society" event at Manan Kendra, Gangtok. The event, organized by the Social Service Wing of the Brahma Kumaris, brought together a vibrant community focused on nurturing both individual and collective well-being through the transformative power of spirituality.

Addressing the gathering, CM Tamang lauded the event for its emphasis on the importance of holistic living. He highlighted the profound insights shared by distinguished speakers, including Dr. EV Swaminathan, BK Gireesh Bhai, BK Avtar Bhai, and BK Sonam Didi. These speakers underscored the vital connection between inner peace and the overall health of society, inspiring attendees to reflect on the balance between spiritual, mental, and physical well-being.

“The messages shared today have illuminated the path towards a cleaner, healthier society,” said Tamang. “Embracing values such as empathy, mindfulness, and service to others, we are empowered to take personal responsibility for our communities' health.”

The event's discussions focused on fostering a spiritually conscious society, one that prioritizes well-being at all levels. Tamang also extended his gratitude to the Brahma Kumaris community members who traveled from various parts of the country to participate in the program, adding that their collective spirit of dedication and service made the event a resounding success.

CM Tamang urged everyone to continue working together to inspire and empower each other, aiming for a society that is not only physically healthy but spiritually awakened. “Let us keep the momentum going as we work toward a cleaner, healthier, and more spiritually conscious world,” he said.

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