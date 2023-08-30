The Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang flagged off the Seema Darshan programme under the Vibrant Village Programme wherein nearly 50 university and college students will be visiting Nathula to celebrate Raksha Bandhan with Army personnel and interact with the public of Tsomgo Vibrant Village.

The event was organised by the Planning & Development Department in collaboration with the District Administrative Centre Gangtok, the Education Department, the Health Department, the Army, ITBP and the Hemant Yadav Foundation.

Earlier, the Trishakti Corps of the Indian Army and the Himalayan Mountaineering Institute (HMI) in a joint expedition flagged off a joint mountaineering expedition to Mt. Chomo Yummo.



Also Read: Sikkim: Indian Army & HMI team up to scale Mt. Chomo Yummo

In the Flagging Off Ceremony held on August 29, 2023, the formal initiation of the joint mountaineering expedition to conquer the towering peak of Mt. Chomo Yummo commenced.



Mt. Chomo Yummo, standing at 6829 meters, holds deep reverence in North Sikkim, often considered a 'Female Deity'. Its alluring height beckons seasoned mountaineers from across the globe, drawn by the challenge and mystique it offers.