Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on September 17 said that the state government has achieved impressive feat in cleanliness and sanitation drive. During the launch of the State-level launch of the Swachhata Hi Seva program in Gangtok, Tamang praised Sikkim’s consistent performance in sanitation over the past three years, noting that the state has won numerous accolades for its cleanliness initiatives. “In 2021, 2022, and 2023, Sikkim has set a benchmark in cleanliness, distinguishing itself from other states,” Tamang said . He emphasized that while monetary incentives for maintaining cleanliness, such as prizes of ₹10 lakh, ₹7 lakh, and ₹5 lakh, are provided, the true goal is to foster a sense of responsibility and awareness about sanitation.

“Cleanliness should be a personal duty, not merely an act rewarded by prizes,” Tamang remarked. He called for a collective resolution to uphold cleanliness in every sphere of life, including offices, cities, and villages. He urged all officials and Block Development Officers (BDOs) to ensure that their respective areas reflect the vision of a clean and healthy environment.

Addressing the challenges faced by Safai Mitras—those working tirelessly to keep Sikkim clean—Tamang acknowledged their critical role and the risks they undertake. “We must recognize and support the efforts of Safai Mitras who battle diseases and hazards to maintain cleanliness,” he said. He further urged urban development officials to reduce the burden on Safai Mitras by educating the public on effective waste segregation and management practices.

In his speech, Tamang also tackled the issue of tax compliance, stating that the state has not increased taxes for years despite significant government support. He highlighted that taxes are essential for state development and welfare schemes, noting the need for increased tax revenue to ensure smooth functioning of government services.

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Responding to political opposition, Tamang defended recent tax adjustments and government decisions, asserting that they are necessary for equitable functioning and development. He also addressed concerns about employee transfers and salary payments, clarifying that all employees will receive their due payments and that uniformity will be ensured from August 1, 2024.

The Chief Minister stated the significance of the Swachhata Hi Seva campaign’s theme for this year, ‘Swabhav Swachhta - Sanskaar Swachhta,’ which focuses on integrating cleanliness into daily life. He highlighted various initiatives launched during the event, including the foundation stone laying for Aspirational Toilets, the unveiling of the Swachhata jingle, and the introduction of the Material Recovery Facility and Composting Unit at the Tashiling Secretariat Complex.

The event featured a cleanliness drive at Hur Huray Dara, Gangtok, setting a proactive tone for the campaign. Tamang expressed his pleasure at participating in this milestone event, reflecting on the ongoing efforts since the inception of the Swachh Bharat Mission in 2014.

Tamang extended his wishes to the people of Sikkim on Viswakarma Puja and Indrajat Parva, and congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday, acknowledging his leadership in the Swachh Bharat Mission. “We must continue to uphold the principles of cleanliness and responsibility in our daily lives to contribute to a cleaner and healthier environment,” Tamang said.