In a recent development affecting NH 10, traffic for all vehicle types has been suspended indefinitely, starting from the evening of September 16, 2024.

The suspension comes in response to the caving in of a road bench at Setijhora, raising safety concerns for motorists. Authorities have deemed the road impassable until further notice, prioritizing public safety.

The Public Works Department (PWD) is actively monitoring the situation, with a detailed assessment expected to take place soon.

An updated traffic movement order is anticipated to be released tomorrow, following a thorough evaluation by PWD officials.

Commuters and transport operators are advised to stay tuned for further updates and to plan their travel accordingly as efforts are underway to address the issue and restore safe passage on this vital route.

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