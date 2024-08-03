Sikkim Chief Minister chaired a crucial meeting at Samman Bhawan to discuss the inclusion of the 12 left-out indigenous ethnic communities of Sikkim in the Scheduled Tribe category.

Sarika Pradhan, Secretary of the Social Welfare Department, presented a comprehensive review of the issue, highlighting the historical and cultural significance of the communities and the progress made so far.

The CM emphasized the state government's efforts and recent communication from the Ministry of Tribal Affairs and urged the communities to collaborate and prepare an ethnographic report to support their claims.

The meeting included an open discussion with community representatives, focusing on actionable plans for their inclusion in the official tribal list.



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Key topics were the development of a comprehensive ethnographic report, community engagement, and outlining a clear process for presenting their case.

In conclusion, the meeting marked a significant step towards recognizing the 12 left-out communities.

The efforts of the state government, Social Welfare Department, and community representatives are expected to advance the recognition process. Deputy Speaker Raj Kumari Thapa, Cabinet Ministers, MLAs, and representatives of the Eleven+1 Indigenous Ethnic Communities in Sikkim (EIECOS+1) attended the meeting along with the representatives of the twelve left-out communities.