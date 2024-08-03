The competent authority in Sikkim has approved a new regulation regarding Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificates.

As per a notification, non-production of a valid PUC certificate will result in a Rs 500 penalty under Section 177 of the CMV Act, 1988.

Vehicle owners or drivers must produce a valid PUC certificate within 15 days of receiving a challan. Failure to do so will incur a penalty of Rs 10,000 under Section 190 (2).

If a vehicle fails a pollution test at an authorised centre and emits smoke beyond the prescribed limit, it will also face a Rs 10,000 penalty under Section 190 (2) and Rule 115 of the CMV Rules, 1989.



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Additionally, all pending challans issued by AI or manual systems must be paid online within 90 days of issuance. This regulation will be effective from 3rd August 2024.

Earlier while addressing the public on Sarathi Samman Diwas, CM Tamang announced a revised update on the Pollution Under Control (PUC) certification.

Tamang urged citizens to remain diligent in updating their PUC certificates. Failure to comply within 15 days will result in the fine reverting to Rs 10,000.

"While the fine has decreased, adherence to regulations remains crucial," he said.