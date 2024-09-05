Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang met with a delegation from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), led by Senior Director Mr. Sunouchi Tatsuhiko from Tokyo.

The meeting focused on the significant progress made by the Roads & Bridges Department, which has submitted a Preliminary Project Report (PPR) to the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA), Government of India.

The report outlines the upgradation of four roads and one bridge, aiming to secure funding under JICA's infrastructure development initiatives. Discussions centered on the projects' potential impact, exploring avenues for collaboration and JICA's technical expertise to ensure successful implementation.



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Sustainable development was also emphasized, ensuring environmentally conscious practices while meeting community infrastructure needs.

Senior officials from the Roads & Bridges department attended the meeting.

This meeting marks a significant step towards strengthening infrastructure in the region, fostering collaboration between the Government of Sikkim and JICA.