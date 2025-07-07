Sikkim CM meets Kunzang Choeki Bhutia, lauds her vision for youth empowerment and education reform

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) met with educationist and social entrepreneur Kunzang Choeki Bhutia following her return from a strategic visit to Mumbai, held from June 29 to July 5.

The meeting underscored the state’s growing focus on youth-led development, educational reform, and collaborative public-private partnerships.

During her Mumbai visit, Ms. Choeki held meaningful discussions with Ms. Khrisha Shah Ambani, known for her initiatives on youth and women empowerment. Their engagement centred around creating sustainable Public-Private Partnership (PPP) models in education, women’s leadership, public health, and youth development, tailored to Sikkim’s unique socio-cultural landscape.

Briefing the Chief Minister, Choeki emphasised the potential of forging long-term partnerships with Mumbai-based institutions, inspired by the philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam — "the world is one family." She noted that these models, while rooted in Sikkim’s context, could be adapted to benefit other hill states and Northeastern regions.



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Chief Minister Golay commended Choeki for her clarity of vision and deep-rooted commitment to community development. “Young people like Kunzang are not only thinking big but also thinking for others,” he said, applauding her ability to bridge local values with national development goals.

Choeki also updated the Chief Minister on her work with the Chief Minister’s Mentorship Programme, a flagship initiative of the Education Department in partnership with Katalytic Charter Education Foundation, which she leads. The programme mentors Class 10 students across all districts of Sikkim, focusing on academic readiness, leadership, and critical thinking.

Highlighting the importance of such efforts, CM Golay reiterated his government’s belief that investing in youth and education is vital for building a self-reliant and progressive Sikkim. “When young minds take charge with responsibility and purpose, the future becomes brighter and more secure,” he remarked.

The meeting reflected a shared vision for inclusive development, with young changemakers like Choeki playing a key role in shaping the future of Sikkim and the wider Northeast.