Sikkim observes statewide 7-minute traffic halt to mark ‘A Day for Mother Earth’

In a unique display of environmental commitment, Sikkim came to a standstill for seven minutes on Monday, observing a statewide traffic halt from 11:00 AM to 11:07 AM as part of the annual initiative ‘A Day for Mother Earth’.

The symbolic gesture aimed to promote environmental awareness and sustainable living across the Himalayan state.

Launched in 2019 by Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, the initiative underscores the need for collective action to protect Sikkim’s fragile ecosystem and combat climate change. Now an annual event held on July 7, it has become a defining feature of the state’s eco-conscious governance model.



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Key Highlights:

Environmental Awareness: The 7-minute pause aimed to draw public attention toward ecological conservation and responsible environmental behaviour.

Widespread Participation: Citizens, institutions, and government offices across Sikkim actively participated, reaffirming the state’s status as a national leader in environmental protection.

Essential Services Unaffected: Emergency vehicles and services remained operational, ensuring that essential care and assistance were uninterrupted during the observance.

Annual Commitment: The event has grown in impact each year, strengthening public resolve to adopt greener practices.

Chief Minister Tamang has consistently emphasised that even small symbolic acts, when adopted collectively, can lead to larger environmental consciousness. Sikkim’s initiative has been widely praised and serves as a model for other states seeking innovative ways to promote sustainability.