Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and extended a formal invitation for the Prime Minister to attend Sikkim's Statehood Day celebration as the Chief Guest on May 16, 2025.

The event holds special significance as it marks the Golden Jubilee of Sikkim's merger with India, commemorating 50 years since the state officially became the 22nd member of the Indian Union in 1975.

During the meeting, CM Tamang also conveyed his heartfelt greetings and best wishes to PM Modi on the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami. The discussions were described as profound and productive, touching upon various state-related issues.

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The upcoming Statehood Day celebration will be particularly momentous, reflecting on Sikkim's journey over the past five decades. The merger in 1975 was a pivotal moment in the state's history, leading to significant advancements in modern institutions, science and technology, and overall development. The year-long celebration, themed "Sunaulo, Samridha, and Samarth Sikkim," will explore both the pre- and post-merger history of the state.

CM Tamang called upon the people of Sikkim to unite in the spirit of "TEAM SIKKIM" for the grand celebration, dedicating themselves to the ongoing progress and prosperity of both the state and the nation.