Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on April 9 criticised the opposition, especially the Citizen Action Party and its leaders.

Tamang questioned the credibility and commitment of those who recently exited political platforms and appeared to rely heavily on social media for political traction.

Taking a pointed jibe at party founder Ganesh Rai and the recent resignation of party president Bharat Basnett, the Chief Minister said, “What kind of party is it when the president leaves? If there was anything left in it, they probably wouldn’t have left.” He further said that politics cannot be sustained through social media alone. “Politics is not done by going live on Facebook. To do politics, one must reach the doorsteps of the people,” he said.

Criticizing the performative nature of certain political strategies, Tamang said, “You can't be a politician just because you are on social media. If you want to be a politician, you have to live up to the people's expectations.” The Chief Minister reiterated this point multiple times, emphasizing that mere digital presence without grassroots work is not enough to build political credibility.

On the matter of public support for individuals based on celebrity or artistic status, he acknowledged that such figures might receive votes due to popularity, but stressed that leadership demands more than charisma. “Even if an artist gets many votes, that doesn’t automatically qualify them to lead or solve people’s problems,” he said.

Tamang mocked the opposition's repetitive talking points. “If you keep talking about knowledge, no one will listen to you. You can’t win hearts just by intellectual speeches. People want work, not lectures,” he said.



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Addressing governance and development, CM Tamang showcased multiple achievements of his administration. He spoke about the Central government-funded Unity Mall project in Sikkim, which he described as a symbol of national integration inspired by the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “Just as Rajasthan showcases its culture, or Bihar celebrates its heritage, Sikkim too will present its identity and unity,” he said and further added that a Rs 106 crore budget had been sanctioned for the mall, with state officials working around the clock to meet deadlines.

He also spoke on several infrastructure initiatives, including the development of a ‘Golden Jubilee’ house and beautification of MG Marg in Gangtok. He credited the Central government’s assistance and timely approvals for enabling these projects. “Our Chief Secretary Ravindra Telang personally oversaw the execution. We worked 24/7 to bring this vision to life,” he said.

Tamang highlighted future plans like the construction of a jungle-themed orchid park, a library, and expanded local food courts that celebrate the diversity of Sikkimese and Nepali cuisine. “We are trying to bring all communities together and give tourists a taste of our unique identity,” he said.

Regarding urban challenges, particularly traffic congestion, the Chief Minister acknowledged the issue but proposed structural solutions like more organized car ownership, better urban planning, and expanded parking. “We need to think like Bhutan — only permit new cars when old ones are phased out. But today, even monthly, Sikkim Motors sells over 100 vehicles and the city gets choked,” he said.

He also announced initiatives like the construction of a new district-level electricity office in Pakyong and the formal operationalization of the West Point Mall in PPP mode. “This mall, run by a private entity for 30 years, will later be handed over to the government, ensuring long-term economic benefit to the state,” he added.

Tamang said, “We don’t care what people outside say. We care about our people, our Sikkimese voters. We are working for them.”