Governor of Sikkim, Om Prakash Mathur, visited several areas under the Sang-Rabdang Subdivision of Gangtok District on Wednesday.

During his visit, he interacted with officials from different departments and reviewed the progress of various development works and government schemes.

At a short programme held at the Matam Block Administrative Centre (BAC), the Governor held in-depth discussions with officers from the Health Department, Rural Development Department, Agriculture and Horticulture Departments, and other line departments. The talks focused on how public services are being delivered and how Central government schemes are being carried out at the ground level.

Some of the major schemes discussed included the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), Pradhan Mantri Gramin Awas Yojana, Ujjwala Yojana, Amrit Sarovar, and AYUSH's traditional healing systems. The Governor stressed that the real success of these programmes depends on the honest and active involvement of officials at the grassroots level.

In his address, Shri Mathur said that working together with full dedication and putting one’s heart and soul into the work is the only way to reach any goal. He encouraged everyone, including officials and local bodies, to work as a team and keep the people’s welfare as their main focus.

The Governor also expressed deep concern about the rising number of suicide cases in the state. He called upon the community to take this issue seriously and deal with it collectively. He suggested that teamwork and community-based support systems can help make Sikkim a suicide-free and drug-free state. He assured full support from Raj Bhavan for any initiative that aims to address mental health and social issues.



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To ensure better monitoring of welfare schemes, the Governor recommended that one officer should be specially assigned to look after the progress of these programmes and submit monthly reports. He also advised government officials to go beyond their usual duties and act as helpers and guides for society.

Later in the day, the Hon’ble Governor inaugurated the Beng-Phegyong Plastic Waste Management Unit under the Swachh Bharat Mission. This is the first such unit under the Martam BAC and has been set up with the aim of eliminating plastic waste from the region. He praised the efforts of the local authorities and said that such steps are very important for protecting the environment and ensuring a clean and green future for Sikkim.

As part of his tour, the Governor also visited the under-construction campus of the National Institute of Technology (NIT) at Khamdong. He reviewed the construction work and said that once completed, the NIT will be a great asset to the state and will help improve the quality of higher technical education in Sikkim.

Another important stop during the tour was the Rural Self Employment Training Institute (RSETI) at Makha, which is supported by the State Bank of India. The Governor was impressed by the skill training programmes offered at the institute, especially for women. He said that such training helps promote self-reliance, encourages small businesses, and supports the “Vocal for Local” initiative. He encouraged the trainees to share their skills with others, so that more people, especially the youth, can benefit and build a stronger future as part of the vision of “Viksit Bharat @2047.”

The day’s programme ended with a brief visit to the under-construction 300-bed District Hospital at Chisopani, near Singtam. The hospital is being built in line with Indian Public Health Standards (IPHS) and National Quality Assurance Standards (NQAS). Once completed, it is expected to provide better health facilities to people in the district.