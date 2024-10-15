Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang participated in a special puja at the revered Pahadi Mata Mandir on Monday morning. The Chief Minister described the experience as “divine and humbling,” expressing gratitude for the opportunity to offer prayers for the welfare and prosperity of Sikkim and its people.

“It was a truly divine and humbling experience to participate in the puja at Pahadi Mata Mandir this morning. I feel incredibly blessed to have had the opportunity to offer my sincere prayers for the welfare and prosperity of Sikkim and its people,” Tamang said.

The Pahadi Mata Mandir is a revered religious site located in the hills of Sikkim, known for its spiritual significance and natural beauty. Dedicated to the goddess Pahadi Mata, the temple attracts devotees from across the state and beyond, who come to seek blessings for health, prosperity and protection.

The temple offers a peaceful retreat for pilgrims, with its serene ambiance enhancing the divine experience. The annual festivals and special pujas at Pahadi Mata Mandir draw large crowds making it a central hub for cultural and religious activities in the region.

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