Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang held a meeting today with representatives from the Health, Rural Development Department (RDD), and Public Health Engineering (PHE) departments to discuss strategies to prevent potential outbreaks of waterborne diseases during the monsoon season.

The meeting took place at the Chief Minister's official residence.

The Chief Minister stressed the importance of awareness campaigns through Information Education Communication (IEC) programmes to educate the public on bacteriological contamination, waterborne diseases, and associated health risks, and to promote safe hygiene practices.

These campaigns will be conducted in both rural and urban areas with significant involvement from the Education Department.

Directives were given to the PHE and RDD departments to ensure the regular treatment of all water sources, maintain rigorous surveillance, and respond swiftly to reports of waterborne diseases.



Also Read: Sikkim BJP unit visits landslide victims, provides relief

Emphasis was placed on enforcing effective waste management practices to prevent littering in water bodies.

The meeting aimed to outline a comprehensive strategy focusing on preventive measures, public awareness, and efficient inter-departmental coordination.

The importance of a collaborative approach among all departments was highlighted, including coordination with Panchayat offices, Urban Local Body (ULB) establishments, District Magistrates, and Block Development Officers (BDOs).

The meeting was attended by Minister of Health & Family Welfare GT Dhungel, the Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary (RDD), Principal Secretary (Health & Family Welfare), Secretary (PHE), Secretary of the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), Managing Director of the National Health Mission (NHM), senior health officials, and the Municipal Commissioner of GMC.