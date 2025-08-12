Sikkim CM pledges stronger judicial infrastructure to ensure justice for all

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Tuesday reaffirmed his government’s commitment to strengthening judicial infrastructure to ensure that no citizen is deprived of justice due to distance or lack of resources.

Speaking at a foundation stone-laying ceremony for the District Court Complex at Pakyong, Tamang emphasised that courts are “temples of justice” and that the occasion marked an important step toward bringing judicial services closer to people, particularly in remote areas. Sikkim High Court Chief Justice Biswanath Somadder was also present at the event.



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Highlighting recent reforms, the chief minister said the establishment of the Directorate of Prosecution would play a vital role in ensuring timely, efficient, and fair prosecution, thereby reinforcing accountability and public confidence. He also noted the progress on the Sikkim National Law University, aimed at nurturing future legal professionals and scholars.

Tamang stressed the importance of effectively implementing the newly introduced Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, describing them as historic legal reforms. He also praised the Sikkim State Legal Services Authority for its outreach efforts in spreading legal awareness across schools and villages, ensuring wider access to justice and legal knowledge.

