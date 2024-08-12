Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) today inaugurated a 300-foot BSB bridge over the mighty Teesta River by Project Swastik of BRO at Singtham.

Speaking at the occasion he said that providing relief and expediting the restoration of road connectivity in the aftermath of a series of catastrophic disasters which struck the border State of Sikkim is the topmost priority of his Govt. He lauded the role played by BRO in the economic and infrastructure development being carried out in the State. Senior dignitaries of State Administration and officials of Project Swastik of BRO were present during the occasion.

The Indrani Bridge, initially constructed by the Sikkim Public Works Department, was washed away by the catastrophic flash floods that struck Sikkim on 4 October 23. The severe damage to the road network and numerous bridges along the river left the northern and Southern regions of Sikkim cut off from the rest of the country.



Also Read: Sikkim: Missing Darjeeling girl recovered in Gangtok



Recognizing the urgency of the situation, the Government of Sikkim swiftly issued orders to finalize the construction of suspension bailey bridges. In a collaborative effort, a joint survey was conducted with GRSE, leading to the signing of an MOU for the construction of the Bailey Suspension Bridge.

After obtaining the necessary land approvals and clearances, Project Swastik commenced the construction of the 300-foot Bailey Suspension Bridge at the Indrani Bridge site in mid-May. The abutments of the bridge were constructed by 30 July and within 10 days the bridge superstructure was constructed.

The inauguration of the newly constructed Indrani Bridge is an important milestone in South Sikkim’s recovery from the GLOF tragedy. This project not only reconnects South and East Sikkim but also paves the way for enhanced economic and social development in the complete Namchi region.

The Project Swastik of BRO has once again proved in Sikkim that “ In the Silence of Our Great Mountains, the work of BRO speaks”.