Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on March 14 announced a fifty per cent reservation for women in new 1000 posts of the state police force, said an official statement.

The Chief Minister also announced a fifty per cent reservation in the 1600 skill youth startup programme during the International Women's Day celebration at Saramsa Garden organized by Nari Shakti, Women's wing of SKM party.

Speaking on the occasion, Tamang urged women to come out from the traditional mindset and not consider themselves weak.

''Come out from the traditional mindset and don't consider yourself weak, the government is there for you but the government can make only make policies and schemes ultimately it is you who have to come out and explore. In the time of election time, we want female candidates,'' he added.

Besides this, the Tamang also made a series of announcements such as the new Women's College for Sikkim, the Nari Udhyami Award for women entrepreneurs worth Rs 60 lakh cash reward for urban and rural entrepreneurs.

He also informed that this year the state government will provide Rs 20, 000 to 16, 000 mothers under the AAMA scheme.

The Chief Minister left no stone unturned to line up pro-women policies like Bahini, Vatsalya, and AAMA and called it a bumper announcement.

CM also announced the Nari Udhayami award for women entrepreneurs which will have two categories, Urban and Rural and the budget for the same will be allotted in the next budget session.

''For the rural category Rs 20, lakh will be rewarded for the first, 15 lakh for the second, and 10 lakh for the third winner. Similarly, in the Rural category Rs 10 lakh will be earmarked for first prize, Rs 7 lakh for second prize, and 5 lakh for third,'' an official statement said.

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