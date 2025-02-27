Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) attended the Mahakalla Pooja, one of the most sacred ceremonies at Rumtek Monastery.

The Mahakalla Pooja, also known as the Kagew Protector ritual, is performed once every two years before the Tibetan Losar (New Year) to seek divine blessings and protection.

The Chief Minister graced the occasion as the Chief Guest, accompanied by his spouse, former MLA Krishna Kumari Rai, along with several dignitaries. The event witnessed a large gathering of monks, devotees and officials who participated in the traditional rituals with great reverence.



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MLA Sonam Venchungpa, addressing the gathering, highlighted the significance of the Mahakalla Pooja in the spiritual and cultural fabric of Sikkim. He said that the ritual is deeply rooted in Buddhist traditions and holds immense importance for the Rumtek Monastery and the larger Buddhist community.

The Mahakalla Pooja involves elaborate prayers, chants, and sacred offerings, invoking the blessings of Mahakalla, the protector deity in Buddhist tradition. The monastery premises resonated with hymns and rituals as monks performed the sacred rites.

Chief Minister Tamang extended his best wishes to the people of Sikkim on the occasion and expressed his commitment to preserving and promoting the state’s rich cultural heritage.