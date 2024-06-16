Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang has called for the Sevoke-Rangpo road to be designated as a National Highway and maintained by the central government. His demand follows a recent visit to the border town of Melli on June 15, where he assessed significant damage caused by flash floods and the October 3 Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF).

Addressing the media in Melli, CM Golay highlighted the critical state of the 50 km stretch of road running along the banks of the Teesta River. "The road from Sevoke near Siliguri to the Rangpo border in Sikkim, although part of NH 10, is maintained by the West Bengal State government. While the funding is provided by the Union government, Sikkim does not receive the necessary support under state management," Golay stated.

The Chief Minister pointed out that, in contrast, the road from Rangpo to Gangtok is managed as a National Highway, which allows for better maintenance and support. He stressed that the road's current condition under West Bengal's management is inadequate, particularly given its strategic importance.

"This road is vital for Sikkim and the Indian Army, given Sikkim's strategic border position. Heavy vehicles struggle on these precarious roads, causing a rise in goods prices due to detours through Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts," Golay explained.

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