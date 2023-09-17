Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang has extended his warm birthday greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he turns 73 today.

The CM took to his official Facebook page and shared a post saying, "On this special day, I want to extend my warmest wishes to you on behalf of the people of Sikkim. Your leadership has been instrumental in shaping the destiny of our nation, and your dedication to the betterment of our country is truly commendable."



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“May this special day bring you good health, happiness, and the strength to continue guiding Bharat towards a brighter and more prosperous future. Your vision and tireless efforts have left an indelible mark on our country, and we are grateful to have you as our leader”, the Facebook post reads.

Meanwhile, PM Modi led BJP party will be celebrating the occasion on a grand manner with every state BJP office planning grand celebrations.