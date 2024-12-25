Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, on the occasion of Christmas, extended his heartfelt greetings and best wishes to the people of the state. In a message shared on December 25, he highlighted the true essence of Christmas, emphasizing the values of love, compassion, and unity that the season represents.



"Christmas is a time of love, compassion, and togetherness, a season that reminds us of the universal message of peace and goodwill," said CM Tamang. He urged the people of Sikkim to embrace the values of forgiveness, generosity, and harmony that are central to the celebration of this day. Reflecting on the teachings of Lord Christ, the Chief Minister reminded everyone of the selfless love and hope that He inspired in humanity.

The Chief Minister also acknowledged the diverse and inclusive society that Sikkim is known for. "We are blessed to live in a society that celebrates diversity and fosters unity among all communities, religions, and walks of life," Tamang said. He called for a renewed commitment to upholding the bonds of harmony, respect, and understanding that define the state.



Expressing his gratitude to those who dedicate their lives to the welfare of others, CM Tamang emphasized the importance of extending a helping hand to those less fortunate. "Let us also remember those less fortunate and bring smiles to their faces," he said.





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