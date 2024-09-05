Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on the occasion of Teachers' Day emphasized the crucial role that teachers play in shaping the future of society, urging the need to honor and respect them daily, not just on this special day. In a speech reflecting on his government’s achievements since the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) took power in 2019, Tamang highlighted the transformative progress made in the state’s education sector, despite significant challenges.

Speaking to an assembly of educators and students, the Chief Minister acknowledged the hardships faced during his tenure, particularly the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and natural calamities like the Glacial Lake Outburst Floods. Despite these obstacles, he said, the government was able to push forward with its educational reforms, staying true to its promises and improving the quality of education across the state.

"We have made radical reforms in Sikkim’s education sector with your support," Tamang remarked, attributing the success to the collective effort of teachers, students, and the government. He noted one of the most significant accomplishments was addressing the long-standing issue of ad-hoc teachers. For nearly two decades, many educators worked without job security, but the government introduced an eight-year policy to regulate their positions, ensuring stability and dignity in their profession.

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Tamang, who himself was once a teacher, shared his deep respect for the profession. "Teachers are the foundation upon which our future is built. Having been one myself, I understand the dedication and hard work that goes into it," he said. "It is our responsibility to respect teachers, not only on Teachers’ Day but every single day."

The Chief Minister went on to elaborate on various policies and initiatives undertaken by his government to bolster the education system. A substantial 13 percent of the state budget has been allocated to education, alongside several new schemes and programs designed to benefit both teachers and students. Tamang urged political leaders in Sikkim to prioritize educational development in their respective constituencies, aspiring to transform the state into a hub of academic excellence.

Highlighting infrastructural improvements, Tamang pointed to developments at Geyzing College and Burtuk College, where campuses have been expanded and modernized. He also promised the establishment of model schools at the state level and announced the launch of the Chief Minister's Merit Scholarship, which will enable students to pursue studies outside Sikkim.

“Our model schools will serve as examples for others to follow,” he said, expressing his vision of Sikkim becoming a center of educational excellence. He also reaffirmed his commitment to establishing a government medical college and regularizing the positions of Sanskrit teachers.

In his speech, Tamang paid tribute to former Indian President Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, lauding his lifelong contributions to education. He concluded by saluting all teachers for their tireless efforts, describing them as "the guiding lights of our society" whose sacrifices deserve daily recognition.