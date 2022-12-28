Sikkim along with parts of Northeast region is grappling with severe cold wave as winter’s torture hit parts of the eight states after Christmas celebrations.

Sikkim was blanketed in white as the state received the season’s first snowfall on December 27. Parts of North Sikkim such as Lachung, Lachung and upper reaches of the hilly region received good amount of snowfall following a severe cold wave gripping the state and its adjoining areas.

Meanwhile capital Gangtok recorded 6-degree celsius daily temperature as per Indian Meteorological Department (Sikkim).

It needs mention here that for the last 48 hours Sikkim has been grappling with very cold weather.

Meanwhile, due to snowfall Sikkim is receiving a good number of tourists. Travel planners have already started receiving bookings from across the nation.

The hilly state turned into a white wonder as snowfall covered parts of the state as freezing cold temperatures forced residents to stay indoors.

A severe hailstorm lashed several districts of upper Assam in the early hours of Tuesday morning, December 27, forcing the mercury to dip to a relatively lower temperature.

As per the visuals received which were widely shared on social media, Moran town was covered in a thin layer of hail.

With this, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) has issued a hailstorm damage report which suggested that several houses in Moran and Tingkhang were damaged due to a severe hailstorm.

As per the report, in the Tinsukia district- Bokajan Gaon, Dhulijan Gaon, and Bisfutia were impacted due to the hailstorm in which as many as 88 people were affected.

Also read : Assam: 17947 people affected after massive hailstorm triggers four districts of state