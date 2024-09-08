Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, at the Samuhik State-level Teej Utsav-2024 held at Saramsa Garden today praised the achievements of the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) party and said that women play a pivotal role in the state’s development.

The celebration, which was officially observed today after beginning on September 6, drew a vibrant crowd from across various communities.

In his address, Chief Minister Tamang recounted the milestones of the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) party since it assumed power on May 27, 2019. He acknowledged the immense support and blessings received from the people, which enabled the SKM to secure a second term. Tamang candidly discussed the challenges faced during the past five years, particularly the COVID-19 pandemic, which had a global impact and disrupted government plans.

The Chief Minister highlighted how the pandemic halted progress in 2020, with the state grappling with unprecedented difficulties. He praised the strength of the Sikkimese people, who, with their support, managed to navigate through the pandemic's trials. Despite the setbacks, including a second wave in 2021, the SKM government remained steadfast in its commitment to serving the people.

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Tamang spoke about the government’s focus on women’s welfare and said that every initiative and scheme introduced by the SKM has been designed to benefit mothers and sisters in Sikkim. “Our belief is that respecting women is integral to fostering overall development,” he said. He expressed pride in the various schemes launched to empower women, emphasizing that these efforts are central to the government’s agenda.

CM Tamang said that the Teej Utsav-2024, celebrated today demonstrates SKM’s philosophy of unity and inclusivity. He said that the festival’s timing was adjusted to honor the fasting traditions of women. He made it clear that the celebration is not limited to Hindu women but is a tribute to all women.

“The previous administration’s approach was to divide communities, but SKM is committed to unity and collective progress,” Tamang said. He highlighted the importance of celebrating all festivals to reinforce the message of unity among Sikkim’s diverse population. The Chief Minister said that today’s event, organized largely by women, exemplifies their strength and leadership.

Tamang expressed gratitude for the enthusiastic reception from the women of Sikkim. He acknowledged their vital role as nurturers, leaders, and innovators, praising their courage and determination. The Chief Minister said that government is committed to creating an environment where every woman can thrive, celebrating their enduring contributions to society and ensuring their continued empowerment.