Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on January 11 introduces a groundbreaking initiative to support Sikkimese mothers facing the brunt of soaring LPG prices.

The scheme aims to provide significant relief by offering four LPG cylinders annually to eligible Sikkimese women.

The escalating prices of LPG cylinders have posed a significant challenge for many households, compelling some to resort to traditional cooking methods using firewood. Recognizing the urgency of the situation, Chief Minister Tamang has taken a proactive step towards ensuring that essential cooking resources remain affordable and accessible for every Sikkimese family.

Under the "Sikkim Aama Sahayog Yojana," eligible mothers across the state will be entitled to receive four LPG cylinders per year, offering a crucial lifeline to those who have been forced to make compromises in their daily cooking routines due to the financial strain caused by expensive cooking gas.

Earlier in the day, the town of Pipalay in Soreng District was abuzz with enthusiasm on the second day of the Jan Bhet Karyakram as Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang made a significant announcement under the "Sikkim Aama Sahayog Yojana."



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The day began with Chief Minister Tamang's arrival at Pipalay, where he was warmly received and honoured with a distinguished guard of honour by the 2nd Indian Reserve Battalion. His itinerary included meetings and interactions with residents from Baiguney-Gelling GPU and Samsing-Pipalay GPU in Soreng District. The Chief Minister's outreach program was further extended to Naya Bazar Jorethang Nagar Panchayat in Namchi District.

The Jan Bhet Karyakram, initiated on January 10 at the Zoom-Salghari constituency, witnessed a vibrant gathering, setting the stage for Chief Minister Tamang's impactful announcement. During his address, he stated the importance of unity, community engagement, and collective benefits. Chief Minister Tamang declared the commencement of the Chief Minister Gold Cup Football Tournament on January 15 promising a sports extravaganza encompassing football, volleyball and various other events.

"This is your event, and I urge each one of you to contribute to its success. Let's build an atmosphere where no one feels let down or sad. This time, there will be no tax collection, ensuring that the entire community benefits from this grand celebration," asserted CM Tamang.

Addressing the gathered crowd, the Chief Minister highlighted the commitment of the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) party to address healthcare and employment concerns for the people of Sikkim. He announced the forthcoming distribution of appointment letters on a district-wise basis, ensuring equal opportunities for citizens across the region.

"SKM has always been at the forefront of assisting our people, especially those in remote areas like Salghari-Zoom Assembly constituency, Gelling, and other distant locations. We understand the difficulties faced by residents who cannot travel to Gangtok for medical treatment, and our party is dedicated to bridging this gap," stated Chief Minister Tamang.