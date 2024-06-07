Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang welcomed former Members of Parliament (Lok Sabha), Dil Kumari Bhandari and Nandu Thapa, at his official residence, Mintokgang, this morning.

The meeting was a gesture of appreciation and respect for their contributions to the state.

Tamang expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the former MPs for their warm congratulations and best wishes on his recent election victory.



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He acknowledged their consistent support towards the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) party and praised Bhandari's pivotal role in the Nepali language recognition movement, which led to its official recognition in 1992.

The Chief Minister wished both Bhandari and Thapa good health, happiness, and prosperity, valuing their contributions to Sikkim's progress.

The meeting highlighted the importance of unity and cooperation in shaping the state's future.