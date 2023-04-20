Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on April 19 met His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama in New Delhi and sought his blessings.

Amid the controversy surrounding one of Dalai Lama’s purported video, Sikkim CM Tamang has extended his support to the spiritual leader and said that it is a malicious attempt to tarnish the image of the Buddhist spiritual leader.

“He blessed us and all the people of the state with his kind words of wisdom and divine teachings and also enquired about our wellbeing”, wrote Prem Singh Tamang on a Facebook post.

Tamang further wrote in his social media post, “During the meeting, we extended an invitation to him to come to Sikkim in the coming month of October and he gladly accepted our invitation. On behalf of the people of Sikkim I would like to express my deepest gratitude to him and ever remain indebted for his kind concerns and benevolent gestures”.

The Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) too have expressed its support and solidarity with His Holiness the XIVth Dalai Lama amidst recent attempts to defame and discredit him on social media.

In a release, the SDF said that it is distressing to see the smear campaign launched by vested interests against His Holiness The Dalai Lama, through the media and especially social media.

"We in Sikkim know His Holiness extremely closely and have the greatest respect for His Holiness; as he has come here on so many occasions to bless the people, especially when our Party was in Power. His love and compassion for all humanity and sentient beings know no bounds. Thus on behalf of the Sikkim Democratic Front Party, we wish to express our deepest love and respect for him," the SDF stated.

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