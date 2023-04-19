SDF President Pawan Chamling pays tribute to the minor rape victim who lost her life in Pangthang, Sikkim.

A dead body of a minor girl in a school uniform was found on April 14 inside the jungle below Pangthang Nursery at Lingdok in Sikkim’s Gangtok district.

The police have arrested a 29-year-old driver identified as Pritam Sharma from Bihar for raping and murdering the girl.

Also Read: Sikkim: 11-year-old girl brutally raped and murdered by taxi driver

On the otherhand, Burtuk MLA Thapa visited the family of the victim in Pangthang, Upper Sichey.

Thapa shared his condolences for the grave loss suffered by the family and assured the family members that they would get justice.

Thapa said that this is a very heinous crime committed against her and the instant matter falls under the doctrine of rarest of the rare case.

He requested the State to seriously investigate this matter as early as possible and the instant trial must be done in a fast-track court on day to day basis so that justice is not delayed.

At this time, when the public is enraged at the act of barbarity, the State Government and Hon'ble Courts must act swiftly and set a precedent so that a strong message can be sent to perpetrators.