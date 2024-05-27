Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on May 27 acknowledged the relentless efforts of party functionaries and the invaluable support of the youth, as the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha marks a historic milestone today since coming to power on May 27, 2019.

"Today marks a historic milestone for Sikkim and the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) Party as we commemorate receiving the mandate and assuming office under the SKM government on this day, i.e., the 27th May 2019," Tamang stated, expressing his deep gratitude to the people of Sikkim for their crucial role in this achievement.

Throughout their tenure, the SKM government has prioritized addressing the grievances and needs of the people, leading to substantial advancements in healthcare, education, tourism, infrastructure, skill development, employment, and entrepreneurship. Initiatives like Aama Yojana, Aama Sahayog Yojana, Bahini Yojana, SGAY, and SUGAY housing have significantly benefited common people, students, and senior citizens, reflecting the government's people-centric approach.

A notable achievement was the resolution of long-standing employment issues for ad hoc teachers, ASHA Workers, ICDS employees, and temporary employees across various departments through a new regularization policy, a feat previously deemed impossible.

The SKM's efforts were consistently focused on the welfare of the vulnerable and needy, with several philanthropic initiatives meticulously implemented under the Chief Secretary's guidance, showcasing the dedication of state officials.

Despite facing significant challenges such as the global COVID-19 pandemic in 2020-21 and the devastating surge of the River Teesta in October 2023, the SKM government received unwavering support from the Central Government and the people of Sikkim, which was crucial in restoring normalcy.

On this auspicious occasion, Tamang extended heartfelt gratitude to the Central Government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Governors of Sikkim, the Chief Secretary, DGP, Special DGP, Additional Chief Secretaries, Principal Secretaries, Commissioner cum Secretaries, state officials, and employees for their steadfast support and contributions.

He also acknowledged the relentless dedication of party functionaries and the invaluable support of the youth, who have been the backbone of the SKM government during challenging times. "Time passes with its own beat and rhythm, but we must always strive to do good so that future generations can learn from the positive deeds we have imprinted for them," Tamang concluded, emphasizing the importance of leaving a legacy of good governance and positive actions.

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